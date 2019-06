“Sister Act” presented by the Millennial Theatre Project

This show is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that brings audiences to their feet. Featuring original music by Tony Award- and eight-time Oscar-winner Alan Menken (“Newsies,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Little Shop of Horrors”), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $20. For tickets and showtimes, visit akroncivic.com.