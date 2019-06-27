Canton Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Serenades: Sippo Lake Park

Sippo Lake Park 5300 Tyner St. N.W., Canton, Ohio

Enjoy a free, family-friendly series of brass, woodwind and string ensembles. Bring your favorite picnic food, games and blanket or chair and enjoy the setting and music. Pre-concert activities are offered before each performance. The series is sponsored in part by Stark County Park District. Sippo Lake Park, 5712 12th St NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Free. cantonsymphony.org

Sippo Lake Park 5300 Tyner St. N.W., Canton, Ohio
