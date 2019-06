Ohio Shakespeare Festival: “Hamlet”

The king is dead. His brother had taken the throne and married the queen. For young prince Hamlet, something is rotten in the state of Denmark. Join Ohio Shakespeare Festival under the stars in the estate’s lagoon area for Shakespeare's tragic masterpiece. Bring a picnic or purchase refreshments, including beer and wine from the on-site concessions at Molly's Cafe. Stan Hywet Hall & Garden, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 8 p.m. stanhywet.com