The City of Akron’s Rib, White and Blue Festival

Lock 3 expands its gates to South Main Street for Northeast Ohio’s largest Fourth of July rib festival celebration with food, fireworks and live music, including local acts and tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Prince and Lynyrd Skynyrd — plus the 122nd National Guard Band playing for Akron’s official fireworks display. South Main Street, in front of Lock 3, downtown Akron. Free. For a list of performers, visit lock3live.com.