Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series: National Interstate 8K & 1 Mile

Kick off the series with the first race of the season. The course highlights The University of Akron's campus with a unique tour of downtown Akron. Although it is designed for speed, the course supports both runners and walkers on their way to the finish line on Summa Field inside InfoCision Stadium. InfoCision Stadium, 361 S. Union St., Akron. 8:30 a.m. $20-$55. akronmarathon.org