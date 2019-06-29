Kick off the series with the first race of the season. The course highlights The University of Akron's campus with a unique tour of downtown Akron. Although it is designed for speed, the course supports both runners and walkers on their way to the finish line on Summa Field inside InfoCision Stadium. InfoCision Stadium, 361 S. Union St., Akron. 8:30 a.m. $20-$55. akronmarathon.org
Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series: National Interstate 8K & 1 Mile
InfoCision Stadium George Washington Boulevard and Triplett Avenue, Akron, Ohio
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act” presented by the Millennial Theatre Project
-
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Outdoor Activities This & ThatCanton Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Serenades: Sippo Lake Park
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Hamlet”
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act” presented by the Millennial Theatre Project
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatAkron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series: National Interstate 8K & 1 Mile
-
-
Events in Peninsula Festivals & Fairs Home & GardenPeninsula Flea Market
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFamily Yoga in the Gardens
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicLeAnn Rimes Concert
-
Sunday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatBeginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Hamlet”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Monday
-
Charity & Fundraisers SportsPutts for Pets
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatHumane Society: Putts for Pets Golf Outing
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Hamlet”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Hamlet”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"Mamma Mia!” a Musical Comedy
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatThe City of Akron’s Rib, White and Blue Festival
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsPeg's Gallery Reception: HOMECOMING by Victoria Lewis
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBlossom Music Festival: Salute to America
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Hamlet”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: