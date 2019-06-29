Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series: National Interstate 8K & 1 Mile

to Google Calendar - Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series: National Interstate 8K & 1 Mile - 2019-06-29 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series: National Interstate 8K & 1 Mile - 2019-06-29 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series: National Interstate 8K & 1 Mile - 2019-06-29 08:30:00 iCalendar - Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series: National Interstate 8K & 1 Mile - 2019-06-29 08:30:00

InfoCision Stadium George Washington Boulevard and Triplett Avenue, Akron, Ohio

Kick off the series with the first race of the season. The course highlights The University of Akron's campus with a unique tour of downtown Akron. Although it is designed for speed, the course supports both runners and walkers on their way to the finish line on Summa Field inside InfoCision Stadium. InfoCision Stadium, 361 S. Union St., Akron. 8:30 a.m. $20-$55. akronmarathon.org

Info

InfoCision Stadium George Washington Boulevard and Triplett Avenue, Akron, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series: National Interstate 8K & 1 Mile - 2019-06-29 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series: National Interstate 8K & 1 Mile - 2019-06-29 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series: National Interstate 8K & 1 Mile - 2019-06-29 08:30:00 iCalendar - Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series: National Interstate 8K & 1 Mile - 2019-06-29 08:30:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

June 27, 2019

Friday

June 28, 2019

Saturday

June 29, 2019

Sunday

June 30, 2019

Monday

July 1, 2019

Tuesday

July 2, 2019

Wednesday

July 3, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail