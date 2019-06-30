Try this fastest growing water sport to get a workout and enjoy nature, guided by a certified instructor and a naturalist. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes loan of paddleboard, paddle, personal flotation device and instruction. Space is limited. Registration begins June 12. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road, Green. 10 a.m. and Noon and 1-3 p.m. $15. To register, visit 330tix.com.
Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding
Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6 6194 Christman Road, Akron, Ohio 44319
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
