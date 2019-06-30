Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding

to Google Calendar - Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding - 2019-06-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding - 2019-06-30 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding - 2019-06-30 10:00:00 iCalendar - Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding - 2019-06-30 10:00:00

Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6 6194 Christman Road, Akron, Ohio 44319

Try this fastest growing water sport to get a workout and enjoy nature, guided by a certified instructor and a naturalist. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes loan of paddleboard, paddle, personal flotation device and instruction. Space is limited. Registration begins June 12. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road, Green. 10 a.m. and Noon and 1-3 p.m. $15. To register, visit 330tix.com.

Info

Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6 6194 Christman Road, Akron, Ohio 44319 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding - 2019-06-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding - 2019-06-30 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding - 2019-06-30 10:00:00 iCalendar - Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding - 2019-06-30 10:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

June 26, 2019

Thursday

June 27, 2019

Friday

June 28, 2019

Saturday

June 29, 2019

Sunday

June 30, 2019

Monday

July 1, 2019

Tuesday

July 2, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail