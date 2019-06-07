Akron Pride Festival Drag Battle

Kick off Pride season as local kings and queens go head to head (and heel to heel) to claim the titles of Mr. and Miss Akron Pride Festival 2019. Judges will evaluate performers on costume design, performance, and Q&A from the host, Nina West of “RuPaul's Drag Race.” Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8:30 p.m. $20-$45. akroncivic.com