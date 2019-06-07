Akron Pride Festival Drag Battle

to Google Calendar - Akron Pride Festival Drag Battle - 2019-06-07 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Pride Festival Drag Battle - 2019-06-07 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Pride Festival Drag Battle - 2019-06-07 20:30:00 iCalendar - Akron Pride Festival Drag Battle - 2019-06-07 20:30:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Kick off Pride season as local kings and queens go head to head (and heel to heel) to claim the titles of Mr. and Miss Akron Pride Festival 2019. Judges will evaluate performers on costume design, performance, and Q&A from the host, Nina West of “RuPaul's Drag Race.” Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8:30 p.m. $20-$45. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Akron Pride Festival Drag Battle - 2019-06-07 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Pride Festival Drag Battle - 2019-06-07 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Pride Festival Drag Battle - 2019-06-07 20:30:00 iCalendar - Akron Pride Festival Drag Battle - 2019-06-07 20:30:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

June 6, 2019

Friday

June 7, 2019

Saturday

June 8, 2019

Sunday

June 9, 2019

Monday

June 10, 2019

Tuesday

June 11, 2019

Wednesday

June 12, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours