Blu Jazz presents Jazzworks

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Experience some of the best jazz talent this region has to offer with the return of Jazzworks, including new music & arrangements by members of this all-star band, featuring Howie Smith, John Klayman, Jack Schantz, Chris Anderson, Theron Brown, Aidan Plank, Bob Ferrazza, Reggie Jackson. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $10-$15. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
