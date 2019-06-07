First Friday Family Movie “Sing”

The Canton Palace Theatre presents a free family-friendly movie as part of the Canton First Friday celebration “Canton Blues.” In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theater impresario’s attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates even as its finalists find that their lives will never be the same. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 7:30 p.m. Free. cantonpalacetheatre.org