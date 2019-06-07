WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Hotel California: The Original Tribute with Angie Haze

to Google Calendar - WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Hotel California: The Original Tribute with Angie Haze - 2019-06-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Hotel California: The Original Tribute with Angie Haze - 2019-06-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Hotel California: The Original Tribute with Angie Haze - 2019-06-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Hotel California: The Original Tribute with Angie Haze - 2019-06-07 19:00:00

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Hotel California: The Original Tribute with Angie Haze% Your favorite tributes perform at Lock 3 for the free Friday night concert series. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Free. 7 p.m. lock3live.com.

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Outdoor Activities, This & That
