67th Annual Egg Dash

Kids can hunt for eggs filled with candy and toys at any of six locations around Cuyahoga Falls. Dewitt School Park, 425 Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls; Lincoln School Park, 3131 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls; Preston School Park, 650 Taylor Ave., Cuyahoga Falls; Price School Park, 2610 Delmore St., Cuyahoga Falls; Richardson School Park, 2226 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls; or Woodridge Middle School, 4451 Quick Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 11-11:30 a.m. Free. facebook.com/cfoparks