10th Annual Maps Air Museum Benefit Car Show

Enjoy a fun-filled day for the whole family with food vendors, 50/50 raffle, live music, 50 aircraft on display, Army Field Hospital and full admission to the museum galleries. Come early to see all the cars lined up at this great show. All makes, models and years are welcome. MAPS Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway, N. Canton. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $8. Free/Children age nine and under. mapsairmuseum.org