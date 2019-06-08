David Gray presented by Live Nation

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Hot off the heels of his sold out "Lost and Found" tour, Gray will bring back his signature acoustic sound, but infuse that with a new energy he brought fans this past winter. A very intimate set of acoustic evenings, the series centered around songs from his ninth studio album Foundling and also included reinterpretations of songs from his entire catalogue. Akron Civic Theatre. 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $35-$85. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
