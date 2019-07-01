Humane Society: Putts for Pets Golf Outing

to Google Calendar - Humane Society: Putts for Pets Golf Outing - 2019-07-01 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Humane Society: Putts for Pets Golf Outing - 2019-07-01 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Humane Society: Putts for Pets Golf Outing - 2019-07-01 11:30:00 iCalendar - Humane Society: Putts for Pets Golf Outing - 2019-07-01 11:30:00

Silver Lake Country Club 1325 Graham Road, Akron, Ohio 44224

Enjoy a fun day of golf, games, dinner and even a visit from adoptable animals at one of Summit County’s most beautiful and challenging courses. All proceeds benefit the animals awaiting adoption at the Humane Society of Summit County. Silver Lake Country Club, 1325 Graham Road, Silver Lake. 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. $40 and up. summithumane.org/golf

Info

Silver Lake Country Club 1325 Graham Road, Akron, Ohio 44224 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Humane Society: Putts for Pets Golf Outing - 2019-07-01 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Humane Society: Putts for Pets Golf Outing - 2019-07-01 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Humane Society: Putts for Pets Golf Outing - 2019-07-01 11:30:00 iCalendar - Humane Society: Putts for Pets Golf Outing - 2019-07-01 11:30:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

June 27, 2019

Friday

June 28, 2019

Saturday

June 29, 2019

Sunday

June 30, 2019

Monday

July 1, 2019

Tuesday

July 2, 2019

Wednesday

July 3, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail