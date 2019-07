Italian-American Festival

Enjoy a fun-filled weekend of Italian fare, wine, entertainment, dancing, bocce tournaments and fireworks. Live musical guests include Straight On: a Heart tribute, Abba Mania: an Abba tribute and The Rat Pack Show: a tribute to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. This event is presented by the Summit County Italian-American Societies. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. For a complete schedule of events, visit lock3live.com.