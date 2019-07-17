“I Mom So Hard”: Mom’s Night Out Round 2

to Google Calendar - “I Mom So Hard”: Mom’s Night Out Round 2 - 2019-07-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “I Mom So Hard”: Mom’s Night Out Round 2 - 2019-07-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “I Mom So Hard”: Mom’s Night Out Round 2 - 2019-07-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - “I Mom So Hard”: Mom’s Night Out Round 2 - 2019-07-17 19:30:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Moms, best friends and funny ladies Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are the creators of the viral web series #Imomsohard, where they discuss the good, the bad and the funny about motherhood — with the help of a bottle of red wine. The University of Akron’s EJ Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $40-$180. uakron.edu

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - “I Mom So Hard”: Mom’s Night Out Round 2 - 2019-07-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “I Mom So Hard”: Mom’s Night Out Round 2 - 2019-07-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “I Mom So Hard”: Mom’s Night Out Round 2 - 2019-07-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - “I Mom So Hard”: Mom’s Night Out Round 2 - 2019-07-17 19:30:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 11, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Friday

July 12, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Saturday

July 13, 2019

Sunday

July 14, 2019

Monday

July 15, 2019

Tuesday

July 16, 2019

Wednesday

July 17, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail