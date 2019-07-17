Moms, best friends and funny ladies Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are the creators of the viral web series #Imomsohard, where they discuss the good, the bad and the funny about motherhood — with the help of a bottle of red wine. The University of Akron’s EJ Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $40-$180. uakron.edu
“I Mom So Hard”: Mom’s Night Out Round 2
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatLoverboy
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatItalian-American Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Hamlet”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson EventsCrooked River Gang Art Show
-
-
Concerts & Live MusictheWAZUAZshow NEWLYDEADS Tour
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatItalian-American Festival
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusictheWAZUAZshow NEWLYDEADS Tour
-
-
Charity & FundraisersThe Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor Activities This & ThatMusic in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatFamily Fun Day
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatFirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor Activities This & ThatMusic in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival
-
-
Kids & FamilyPARTY WITH ROADSTER RACER MICKEY AND MINNIE MOUSE
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatFirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Tuesday
-
Kids & FamilySUPER POWER GIRL
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: Middlebury
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: Summit Lake
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Bring It! Live: The Dance Battle Tour”
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatAkron Symphony Guild’s Boat Tour of Homes
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Arts and Culture Age Friendly Afternoon Tea at Stan Hywet
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Akron Cultural Plan: Artist Focus Group
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: West Akron
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: