“I Mom So Hard”: Mom’s Night Out Round 2

Moms, best friends and funny ladies Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are the creators of the viral web series #Imomsohard, where they discuss the good, the bad and the funny about motherhood — with the help of a bottle of red wine. The University of Akron’s EJ Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $40-$180. uakron.edu