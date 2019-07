Akron Symphony Guild’s Boat Tour of Homes

Come to the Portage Lakes and enjoy a leisurely afternoon visiting a variety of unique homes. Sailor guests enjoy a boxed lunch aboard their boats while Commodore patron guests experience a catered luncheon in the historic Frank Raymond Mason Tudor House. All guests receive a keepsake program and swag bag. Portage Lakes, 562 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. For ticket information, visit akronsymphony.org.