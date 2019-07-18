Blossom Music Festival: “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!”

Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, writers, listener contestants and celebrity guests through a rollicking review of the week’s news. Contestants vie for the most coveted prize in public radio: a custom-recorded greeting by any of the cast members for their voicemail. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 7:30 p.m. $29-$129. clevelandorchestra.com