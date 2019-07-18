Blossom Music Festival: “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!”

to Google Calendar - Blossom Music Festival: “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” - 2019-07-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blossom Music Festival: “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” - 2019-07-18 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blossom Music Festival: “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” - 2019-07-18 19:30:00 iCalendar - Blossom Music Festival: “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” - 2019-07-18 19:30:00

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, writers, listener contestants and celebrity guests through a rollicking review of the week’s news. Contestants vie for the most coveted prize in public radio: a custom-recorded greeting by any of the cast members for their voicemail. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 7:30 p.m. $29-$129. clevelandorchestra.com

Info

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Blossom Music Festival: “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” - 2019-07-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blossom Music Festival: “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” - 2019-07-18 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blossom Music Festival: “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” - 2019-07-18 19:30:00 iCalendar - Blossom Music Festival: “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” - 2019-07-18 19:30:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

July 17, 2019

Thursday

July 18, 2019

Friday

July 19, 2019

Saturday

July 20, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Hoover Park

Sunday

July 21, 2019

Monday

July 22, 2019

Tuesday

July 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail