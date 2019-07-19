Brian Culbertson presented by 107.3 The Wave

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Culbertson is known for his distinct brand of genre-crossing contemporary jazz, R&B and funk. MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $35-$65. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
