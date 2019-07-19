Pollinators and Prairie Plants

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area 1088 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278

Join a naturalist as we hike the trail looking at interactions between pollinators — like flies, beetles, bees and butterflies — and their host plants. Nets, magnifiers and jars are supplied. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area 1088 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278
