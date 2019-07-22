Adventures in Art Materials: Exploring Clay to Splatter & Beyond

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Each day campers try out a new artistic medium, exploring its properties and developing skills to produce a unique piece of art. This camp is designed for those who love art and exploring new approaches. Students produce artwork daily during morning instructional time, continuing exploration during afternoon open-studio time. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Akron. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. akronartworks.com

photo by Graham Smith

Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
