“Next to Normal” an Original Musical

to Google Calendar - “Next to Normal” an Original Musical - 2019-07-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Next to Normal” an Original Musical - 2019-07-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Next to Normal” an Original Musical - 2019-07-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Next to Normal” an Original Musical - 2019-07-25 00:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

“Next to Normal” an Original Musical

Traumatized by the death of her infant son, Diana Goodman has lived with bipolar depressive disorder and delusional episodes for 17 years. The illness affects everyone in her life, nearly tearing her family apart on several occasions. This show enables a small group of actors to explore contemporary issues of trauma, loss, mental health treatment and the meaning of family. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $20. For tickets and showtimes, visit akroncivic.com.

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - “Next to Normal” an Original Musical - 2019-07-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Next to Normal” an Original Musical - 2019-07-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Next to Normal” an Original Musical - 2019-07-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Next to Normal” an Original Musical - 2019-07-25 00:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

July 24, 2019

Thursday

July 25, 2019

Friday

July 26, 2019

Saturday

July 27, 2019

Sunday

July 28, 2019

  • Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Lock 3 Park

Monday

July 29, 2019

Tuesday

July 30, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail