“Next to Normal” an Original Musical

Traumatized by the death of her infant son, Diana Goodman has lived with bipolar depressive disorder and delusional episodes for 17 years. The illness affects everyone in her life, nearly tearing her family apart on several occasions. This show enables a small group of actors to explore contemporary issues of trauma, loss, mental health treatment and the meaning of family. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $20. For tickets and showtimes, visit akroncivic.com.