Led by a certified instructor and a naturalist, paddle Summit Lake to learn what historical treasures helped build this community. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses, and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. Space is limited. Registration begins July 17. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Summit Lake Trailhead, 380 W. Crosier St., Akron. 10 a.m.-Noon or 1-3 p.m. $15. To register, visit 330tix.com
Summit Lake Kayak
Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Clinton Trailhead 2749 North Street, Clinton, Ohio 44216
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Next to Normal” an Original Musical
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkThe Kidney Foundation of Ohio Summer Soirée
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkBent Trivia!
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatSpecial Screening: ”A Plastic Ocean”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Measure for Measure”
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatSummit Lake Kayak
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family2019 SOLON HOME DAYS
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Songwriter Showcase with Doug Wood
-
Saturday
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFamily Yoga in the Gardens
-
-
Festivals & FairsReach Opportunity Center Birthday Party and Cookout
-
-
Kids & FamilyOUTBACK RAY’S AMAZING ANIMAL SHOW
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatDevo 5K
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family2019 SOLON HOME DAYS
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Measure for Measure”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
Tuesday
-
Kids & FamilyCOSMIC HEROINE
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Measure for Measure”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: