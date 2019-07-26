Summit Lake Kayak

Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Clinton Trailhead 2749 North Street, Clinton, Ohio 44216

Led by a certified instructor and a naturalist, paddle Summit Lake to learn what historical treasures helped build this community. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses, and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. Space is limited. Registration begins July 17. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Summit Lake Trailhead, 380 W. Crosier St., Akron. 10 a.m.-Noon or 1-3 p.m. $15. To register, visit 330tix.com

Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Clinton Trailhead 2749 North Street, Clinton, Ohio 44216
