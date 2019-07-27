“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Bring a blanket and enjoy a cult classic outdoors. Drinks, snacks and prop packages are available for purchase. Akron Pride Festival's Drag Crawl Kings and Queens is presented prior to the movie. This event is for adults 18 and over. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 9:30 p.m. Free. lock3live.com

Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
