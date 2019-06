Blossom Music Festival: Salute to America

Blossom’s traditional, star-spangled celebration with the Blossom Festival Band features a mix of patriotic Sousa marches, Broadway favorites, an Armed Forces Salute and more — concluding with the “1812” overture and fireworks. This event is presented by the J.M. Smucker Co. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 8 p.m. $25-$55. clevelandorchestra.com.