Coyote Calling Campfire

Liberty Park Nature Center 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio

Join a naturalist to learn the natural and cultural history behind some of the park district's most elusive and misunderstood residents: coyotes. Roast marshmallows while supplies last and play coyote calls, hoping that some might call back. Liberty Park, Twinsburg Ledges Area, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 8-9:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Liberty Park Nature Center 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio View Map
