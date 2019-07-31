Join a naturalist to learn the natural and cultural history behind some of the park district's most elusive and misunderstood residents: coyotes. Roast marshmallows while supplies last and play coyote calls, hoping that some might call back. Liberty Park, Twinsburg Ledges Area, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 8-9:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Coyote Calling Campfire
Liberty Park Nature Center 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Next to Normal” an Original Musical
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkThe Kidney Foundation of Ohio Summer Soirée
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkBent Trivia!
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatSpecial Screening: ”A Plastic Ocean”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Measure for Measure”
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatSummit Lake Kayak
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family2019 SOLON HOME DAYS
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Songwriter Showcase with Doug Wood
-
Saturday
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFamily Yoga in the Gardens
-
-
Festivals & FairsReach Opportunity Center Birthday Party and Cookout
-
-
Kids & FamilyOUTBACK RAY’S AMAZING ANIMAL SHOW
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatDevo 5K
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family2019 SOLON HOME DAYS
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Measure for Measure”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
Tuesday
-
Kids & FamilyCOSMIC HEROINE
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Measure for Measure”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: