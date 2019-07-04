“Red, White, & Blu Plate Celebration” featuring Dave Hammer & the Church of Fresh Air

This Akron native brings the flavors of traditional jazz, gospel and southern roots music back to Main and Market streets in a concert marking Independence Day with a third annual celebration of Southern fare with Akron flair at Blu Plate, featuring Dave Hammer, Nathan-Paul Davis, Matt DeRubertis and Holbrook Riles III. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 7 p.m. Free. blujazzakron.com