7/4, 7/11 & 7/24 Drop-In Nature Craft% All ages can join in nature-crafting fun. A new craft is presented each week this month. Dress for a mess. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Onondaga Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org