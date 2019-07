"Tintypes"

Nominated for multiple Tony Awards, this collection of snapshots of America prior to World War I features patriotic and ragtime classics such as "The Yankee Doodle Boy," "Stars and Stripes Forever," "Meet Me in St. Louis," "America the Beautiful" and "You're a Grand Old Flag." Porthouse Theatre, 3143 O'Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $26-$42. For tickets and showtimes, visit kent.edu/porthouse.