Akron Makerspace: Cosplay and Crafting Night

Hang out with fellow crafters, work on cosplay projects or just share ideas. Several sewing machines, a vinyl cutter and general crafting equipment are available. If you’re interested in cosplay and not sure where to start, talk to experienced cosplayers and crafters. If you have your own sewing machine, you are welcome to bring it. Akron Makerspace, 48 S. Summit St., Akron. 7-10 p.m. akronmakerspace.org