Live Music at the Still House: Stan Miller

Gervasi Vineyard features a variety of musicians at multiple venues on the estate. Visit the Still House for live performances Wednesday to Sunday evenings all year long. During the summer, hear live music Tuesday to Sunday on the Piazza and on select nights in the Pavilion for the Musica Concert Series. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 6-9 p.m. Free. gervasivineyard.com