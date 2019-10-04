Learn about the history and architecture of the Canton Palace Theatre with an hourlong walking tour, held each First Friday of the month. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day of the tour; no tickets available at the door. Tours are limited to 20 people. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 5:30-6:30 p.m. $5. cantonpalacetheatre.org
Monthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatHike & Fire: Flight at Night
-
-
Events in Peninsula Festivals & Fairs Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Farmers' Market at Howe Meadow
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That53rd annual Ohio Mart
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSip and Play: Game Night
-
Friday
-
Health & WellnessSummit Senior Expo 2019
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatFirst People’s Day Celebration
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatMonthly Tour of the Canton Palace Theatre
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSongwriter Showcase with High Moon Hermits & The Slop Truck
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That53rd annual Ohio Mart
-
Sunday
-
Akron Life in Cleveland Events in The 330 Home & GardenRenovated Home Tour
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Festival
-
Monday
-
Events in Peninsula Festivals & Fairs Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Farmers' Market at Howe Meadow
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsMcDonough 2019 Fall Exhibitions
-
Tuesday
-
Akron Life in Cleveland Food & DrinkBrewmaster's Dinner at the Pint Size Farm at Hale Farm & Village
-
-
Events in Peninsula Festivals & Fairs Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Farmers' Market at Howe Meadow
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: