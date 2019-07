“Curtains!” presents Akron’s Mystery Dinner Theatre: "Bye Bye, Bucca"

Join this interactive murder mystery gangster adventure set in Chicago in the roaring ‘20s. Tickets include dinner, dessert, soft drinks and the performance. A cash bar is available. Come to the grand opening premiere July 7 and meet the mascot, Sherlock Bearington, for photos. The Spaghetti Warehouse, 510 S. Main St., Akron. 6 p.m. $50. For reservations, visit curtainsmysterytheatre.com.