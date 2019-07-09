Kinderealm: Foxes

Google Calendar - Kinderealm: Foxes - 2019-07-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kinderealm: Foxes - 2019-07-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kinderealm: Foxes - 2019-07-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Kinderealm: Foxes - 2019-07-09 00:00:00

Liberty Park Nature Center 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio

Children ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions learn about Ohio's two fox species, then take a short hike and make a craft. Make other arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. Registration is required. Free. For times and locations, visit summitmetroparks.org.

Info

Liberty Park Nature Center 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
Google Calendar - Kinderealm: Foxes - 2019-07-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kinderealm: Foxes - 2019-07-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kinderealm: Foxes - 2019-07-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Kinderealm: Foxes - 2019-07-09 00:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

July 2, 2019

Wednesday

July 3, 2019

Thursday

July 4, 2019

Friday

July 5, 2019

Saturday

July 6, 2019

Sunday

July 7, 2019

Monday

July 8, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail