Blossom Music Festival: Brian Wilson Celebrates Pet Sounds

The co-founder of iconic California rockers the Beach Boys and bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin team up with the Cleveland Orchestra to play summertime favorites from the group’s influential 1966 album “Pet Sounds,” including “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Sloop John B” and “God Only Knows.” Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 7 p.m. $27-$121. clevelandorchestra.com