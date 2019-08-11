The co-founder of iconic California rockers the Beach Boys and bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin team up with the Cleveland Orchestra to play summertime favorites from the group’s influential 1966 album “Pet Sounds,” including “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Sloop John B” and “God Only Knows.” Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 7 p.m. $27-$121. clevelandorchestra.com
Blossom Music Festival: Brian Wilson Celebrates Pet Sounds
Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatMolto Bella Auto Show
-
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family This & ThatKinderealm: Butterflies
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"School of Rock"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Measure for Measure”
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Rock of Ages”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson EventsLiving Art At The Hudson Gallery Hop
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatCivil War Reenactment
-
-
Events in Peninsula Festivals & Fairs Kids & FamilyCivil War Reenactment 2019
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink2019 BIG CREEK HANDMADE FEST
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Songwriter Showcase with Ben Gage & Word of Mouth BBQ
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBlossom Music Festival: Brian Wilson Celebrates Pet Sounds
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatCivil War Reenactment
-
-
Events in Peninsula Festivals & Fairs Kids & FamilyCivil War Reenactment 2019
-
-
Kids & FamilyPRIVATE PARTY with CATBOY & OWLETTE FROM PJ MASK!
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatMutton Hill Monday
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Rock of Ages”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"School of Rock"
-
Tuesday
-
Charity & FundraisersACCESS Annual Breakfast
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Talks & ReadingsCritter Tuesday
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Rock of Ages”
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Rock of Ages”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"School of Rock"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: