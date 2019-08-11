Blossom Music Festival: Brian Wilson Celebrates Pet Sounds

Google Calendar - Blossom Music Festival: Brian Wilson Celebrates Pet Sounds - 2019-08-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blossom Music Festival: Brian Wilson Celebrates Pet Sounds - 2019-08-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blossom Music Festival: Brian Wilson Celebrates Pet Sounds - 2019-08-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Blossom Music Festival: Brian Wilson Celebrates Pet Sounds - 2019-08-11 00:00:00

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

The co-founder of iconic California rockers the Beach Boys and bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin team up with the Cleveland Orchestra to play summertime favorites from the group’s influential 1966 album “Pet Sounds,” including “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Sloop John B” and “God Only Knows.” Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 7 p.m. $27-$121. clevelandorchestra.com

Info

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, This & That
Google Calendar - Blossom Music Festival: Brian Wilson Celebrates Pet Sounds - 2019-08-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blossom Music Festival: Brian Wilson Celebrates Pet Sounds - 2019-08-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blossom Music Festival: Brian Wilson Celebrates Pet Sounds - 2019-08-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Blossom Music Festival: Brian Wilson Celebrates Pet Sounds - 2019-08-11 00:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

August 8, 2019

Friday

August 9, 2019

Saturday

August 10, 2019

Sunday

August 11, 2019

Monday

August 12, 2019

Tuesday

August 13, 2019

Wednesday

August 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail