Mutton Hill Monday

Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320

Join shepherdess Edie Steiner as she explores the history of agriculture in Summit County with a sheep health discussion and border collie demonstration. Bring a lawn chair and your picnic lunch. Tours of the Perkins Stone Mansion may be taken after the event for $5. Summit County Historical Society of Akron, 550 Copley Road, Akron. Noon-1 p.m. Free. summithistory.org

Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
