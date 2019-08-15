Good Gardens: Sketching in the Garden

Goodyear Heights Metropolitan Park 2077 Newton Street, Akron, Ohio 44305

Join an interpretive artist to learn sketching techniques while enjoying the Goodyear Heights Community Garden. In the event of rain, meet in the lodge. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Goodyear Heights Metropolitan Park 2077 Newton Street, Akron, Ohio 44305
