Jilly’s Music Room presents Boudreaux’s Back Porch

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This is an Americana, foot-stomping, swamp boogie, flapjack rockin' band with lots of original stuff, too. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Info

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
