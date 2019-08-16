Taste of Ireland & "WONE's Rock the Lock" featuring Desire: The International Tribute to U2 with the Juke Hounds

to Google Calendar - Taste of Ireland & "WONE's Rock the Lock" featuring Desire: The International Tribute to U2 with the Juke Hounds - 2019-08-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste of Ireland & "WONE's Rock the Lock" featuring Desire: The International Tribute to U2 with the Juke Hounds - 2019-08-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste of Ireland & "WONE's Rock the Lock" featuring Desire: The International Tribute to U2 with the Juke Hounds - 2019-08-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Taste of Ireland & "WONE's Rock the Lock" featuring Desire: The International Tribute to U2 with the Juke Hounds - 2019-08-16 19:00:00

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Come on down for music, delicious Irish eats and lots of family fun. Your favorite tributes perform at Lock 3 for the free Friday night concert series. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. Free. lock3live.com

Info

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, This & That
to Google Calendar - Taste of Ireland & "WONE's Rock the Lock" featuring Desire: The International Tribute to U2 with the Juke Hounds - 2019-08-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste of Ireland & "WONE's Rock the Lock" featuring Desire: The International Tribute to U2 with the Juke Hounds - 2019-08-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste of Ireland & "WONE's Rock the Lock" featuring Desire: The International Tribute to U2 with the Juke Hounds - 2019-08-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Taste of Ireland & "WONE's Rock the Lock" featuring Desire: The International Tribute to U2 with the Juke Hounds - 2019-08-16 19:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 14, 2019

Thursday

August 15, 2019

Friday

August 16, 2019

Saturday

August 17, 2019

Sunday

August 18, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That Vintage Days at Stan Hywet

    -

    Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

Monday

August 19, 2019

Tuesday

August 20, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail