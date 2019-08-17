Blossom Music Festival: Symphonic Dances

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Composed near the shores of New York’s Long Island Sound, Rachmaninoff’s final score features lush harmonies and originally included movements with names like “Twilight” and “Midnight.” It’s an ideal interlude for a splendid summer evening. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 8 p.m. $25-$89. clevelandorchestra.com

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
