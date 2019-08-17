Blossom Music Festival: Symphonic Dances

Composed near the shores of New York’s Long Island Sound, Rachmaninoff’s final score features lush harmonies and originally included movements with names like “Twilight” and “Midnight.” It’s an ideal interlude for a splendid summer evening. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 8 p.m. $25-$89. clevelandorchestra.com