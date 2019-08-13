Highland Square’s Porch Rokr Festival

Highland Square 782 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303

This annual PorchRokr Music and Art Festival transforms the verandas of one of Akron's most historic and eclectic neighborhoods into one-day art studios and concert venues. Thousands of locals and out-of-towners rock out to some 130 diverse musicians and artists, using both area residences and business establishments as their personal stage. Highland Square Neighborhood, Akron. 10:30 a.m. Free. highlandsquareakron.org/porchrokr.aspx

Highland Square 782 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303
