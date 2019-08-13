Highland Square’s Porch Rokr Festival

This annual PorchRokr Music and Art Festival transforms the verandas of one of Akron's most historic and eclectic neighborhoods into one-day art studios and concert venues. Thousands of locals and out-of-towners rock out to some 130 diverse musicians and artists, using both area residences and business establishments as their personal stage. Highland Square Neighborhood, Akron. 10:30 a.m. Free. highlandsquareakron.org/porchrokr.aspx