Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Great Lakes Brewery

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Come out for an evening featuring beers from the first brewpub and microbrewery in Ohio. On the two-hour train ride through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, enjoy five beer selections and appetizers. This excursion is for adults ages 21 and over. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30 p.m. $50-$95. cvsr.com

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131 View Map
