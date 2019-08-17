Outdoor Movie Night: “The Sandlot”

New this summer, Summit Metro Parks offers a series of free, family-friendly outdoor movies shown at parks across the county. Pack some popcorn and candy, bring a blanket or your favorite chair and join us for a relaxing evening under the summer night sky. Meet at the Maple Beach Shelter. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area, 521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls. 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org