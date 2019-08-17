Wild for Wine

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

Adults 21 and over sample wines from local wineries while enjoying appetizers and animal painting demonstrations. Tickets include a wine glass for samples to take home, appetizers while supplies last, six wine tastings and live music. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 6-9 p.m. $20-$40. akronzoo.org

