Travel back to the 1920s and meet friends and staff of the Seiberlings portrayed by Stan Hywet Hall & Garden’s History First Hand acting troupe on select Sundays during the season. All tours are self-guided on Vintage Days. Spectators are also treated to vintage "base ball" with the resident "club," the Akron Black Stockings and concerts by the Goodyear Band. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. stanhywet.org