Vintage Days

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Travel back to the 1920s and meet friends and staff of the Seiberlings portrayed by Stan Hywet Hall & Garden’s History First Hand acting troupe on select Sundays during the season. All tours are self-guided on Vintage Days. Spectators are also treated to vintage "base ball" with the resident "club," the Akron Black Stockings and concerts by the Goodyear Band. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. stanhywet.org

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
  Vintage Days at Stan Hywet

