CVSR Murder Mystery: Funeral for a Clown

Peanut the Clown was everyone's favorite of the Beasley Traveling Circus. His Grand Finale stunt was being shot live out of a cannon. But last week someone sabotaged the safety net, and instead of bouncing into the center ring, he plunged to his death. Who tricked Peanut and why? Guests who can correctly solve the mystery are awarded a Super Sleuth certificate. Ticket includes a boxed dinner, train ride and performance. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $50. cvsr.com