CVSR Murder Mystery: Funeral for a Clown

to Google Calendar - CVSR Murder Mystery: Funeral for a Clown - 2019-07-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - CVSR Murder Mystery: Funeral for a Clown - 2019-07-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CVSR Murder Mystery: Funeral for a Clown - 2019-07-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - CVSR Murder Mystery: Funeral for a Clown - 2019-07-02 19:30:00

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

CVSR Murder Mystery: Funeral for a Clown

Peanut the Clown was everyone's favorite of the Beasley Traveling Circus. His Grand Finale stunt was being shot live out of a cannon. But last week someone sabotaged the safety net, and instead of bouncing into the center ring, he plunged to his death. Who tricked Peanut and why? Guests who can correctly solve the mystery are awarded a Super Sleuth certificate. Ticket includes a boxed dinner, train ride and performance. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $50. cvsr.com

Info

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131 View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - CVSR Murder Mystery: Funeral for a Clown - 2019-07-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - CVSR Murder Mystery: Funeral for a Clown - 2019-07-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CVSR Murder Mystery: Funeral for a Clown - 2019-07-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - CVSR Murder Mystery: Funeral for a Clown - 2019-07-02 19:30:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

July 31, 2019

Thursday

August 1, 2019

Friday

August 2, 2019

Saturday

August 3, 2019

Sunday

August 4, 2019

Monday

August 5, 2019

Tuesday

August 6, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail