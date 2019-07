Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival

Ground Works Dance Theater’s performance features world premieres by Chicago choreographer Robyn Mineko Williams and Ground Works Artistic Director David Shimotakahara. The series also brings back a 2009 work from Artistic Associate Amy Miller titled “Valence.” Children enjoy an interactive program at 7:45 p.m. Goodyear Metro Park, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 8:45 p.m. Free. akrondancefestival.org