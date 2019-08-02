WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Absolute Journey: A Tribute to Journey with Monica Robbins and the Whiskey Kings

to Google Calendar - WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Absolute Journey: A Tribute to Journey with Monica Robbins and the Whiskey Kings - 2019-08-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Absolute Journey: A Tribute to Journey with Monica Robbins and the Whiskey Kings - 2019-08-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Absolute Journey: A Tribute to Journey with Monica Robbins and the Whiskey Kings - 2019-08-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Absolute Journey: A Tribute to Journey with Monica Robbins and the Whiskey Kings - 2019-08-02 19:00:00

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Absolute Journey: A Tribute to Journey with Monica Robbins and the Whiskey Kings perform at Lock 3 for the free Friday night concert series. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Free. 7 p.m. lock3live.com

Info

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Absolute Journey: A Tribute to Journey with Monica Robbins and the Whiskey Kings - 2019-08-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Absolute Journey: A Tribute to Journey with Monica Robbins and the Whiskey Kings - 2019-08-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Absolute Journey: A Tribute to Journey with Monica Robbins and the Whiskey Kings - 2019-08-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Absolute Journey: A Tribute to Journey with Monica Robbins and the Whiskey Kings - 2019-08-02 19:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

July 31, 2019

Thursday

August 1, 2019

Friday

August 2, 2019

Saturday

August 3, 2019

Sunday

August 4, 2019

Monday

August 5, 2019

Tuesday

August 6, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail