The Kent Stage presents “David Crosby and Friends Sky Trails Tour”

to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents “David Crosby and Friends Sky Trails Tour” - 2019-08-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents “David Crosby and Friends Sky Trails Tour” - 2019-08-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents “David Crosby and Friends Sky Trails Tour” - 2019-08-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents “David Crosby and Friends Sky Trails Tour” - 2019-08-20 20:00:00

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Crosby heads out on tour with five musical friends. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $80-$125. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents “David Crosby and Friends Sky Trails Tour” - 2019-08-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents “David Crosby and Friends Sky Trails Tour” - 2019-08-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents “David Crosby and Friends Sky Trails Tour” - 2019-08-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents “David Crosby and Friends Sky Trails Tour” - 2019-08-20 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 14, 2019

Thursday

August 15, 2019

Friday

August 16, 2019

Saturday

August 17, 2019

Sunday

August 18, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That Vintage Days at Stan Hywet

    -

    Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

Monday

August 19, 2019

Tuesday

August 20, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail