This East L.A. barrio band draws gracefully from rock, Tex-Mex, country, folk, R&B, blues and traditional Spanish and Mexican music. One of the most acclaimed American bands of the 1980s and '90s, Los Lobos were seasoned musical veterans with nearly 15 years of experience under their belts when they scored their first hit in 1987 with a cover of Richie Valens' "La Bamba." The University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $45-$55. uakron.edu
Los Lobos
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Rock of Ages”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Priscilla: Queen of the Desert The Musical”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Rock of Ages”
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatLos Lobos
-
Events in The 330Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkMade In Ohio Art & Craft Festival
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkMade in Ohio Art & Craft Festival
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFamily Yoga in the Gardens
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicLynda Randle in Concert
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkMade in Ohio Art & Craft Festival
-
-
Events in The 330Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: